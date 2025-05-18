Adelska stepping back from Flaming Gorge Days

GREEN RIVER – Nearly a month before the annual Flaming Gorge Days celebration begins, the events company the city has worked with is stepping back and allowing the city and the Flaming Gorge Days Committee to take the lead on managing the event.

“We remain committed to the event’s success and are confident that the city will continue to carry the event forward in a great direction,” Gretchen Bartek, founder and CEO of Adelska told SweetwaterNOW.

Bartek said the company will work with the city to ensure a smooth transition as it takes the lead with Flaming Gorge Days moving forward. City employees and members of the Flaming Gorge Days Committee are handling the different aspects of the event.

Adelska Events was brought on to produce Flaming Gorge Days in 2024, bringing it back a year after the event was cancelled following the embezzlement of event funds and the resulting imprisonment of city’s Main Street manager. The 2025 event has grown to include the popular three-on-three basketball tournament, which makes a comeback after being absent in 2024.

Flaming Gorge Days will take place June 27-28. Along with the basketball tournament, the event features the annual parade, horseshow tournament, car show, vendor fair, and a five-band concert.