Adonario “Eddie” Martinez (January 2, 1942 – November 25, 2025)

Adonario, “Eddie” Martinez was born January 2, 1942 to Fermin and Josephine Benevidez Martinez in Sanford, Colorado. Surrounded by his family, he peacefully entered the gates of heaven November 25th, 2025 at the age of 83. He was a long-term resident of Rock Springs but also lived in Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Adonario met his lovely bride, Pearl Perez in Salt Lake City. They met after he asked her to dance. They’ve been dancing ever since. They married November 26th, 1966. They were just shy of their 59th wedding Anniversary. Adonario isn’t easy to pronounce so Addie became his nickname. Pearl decided she didn’t like that for a male name, so everyone began calling him Eddie. He attended school in Utah and went on to start his career. Eddie was a weekend warrior for the Army Reserve. He worked at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, Union Pacific Railroad and then went on to start his long career with Colorado Interstate Gas. He retired from C.I.G. but retirement wasn’t for him. Eddie ran mail for the Postal Service, helped with security and then drove the athletic bus for Western Wyoming Community College, worked TSA for the Rock Springs Municipal Airport, Halliburton and eventually retired for good after driving mine routes and country wide tours for Le Bus of Rock Springs.

Eddie was a wonderful provider for his family. He was always supportive and proud of his wife and kids. He was amazed by his son’s artistic and creative talent from drawings to woodwork. His son’s creations always left him in awe. He was always proud of things his daughter did throughout her life. When she would call him, he would answer the phone, “Hello my favorite daughter baby girl mate” in an Australian accent. He couldn’t brag enough about his grandsons. They were the light of his life. He knew how lucky he was to have such a beautiful, supportive, loyal, loving wife. When they could no longer dance together, Pearl would stand in the kitchen and dance in a silly manner and Eddie would have a smile from ear to ear while shaking his head.

Eddie was Southern Baptist and with his young family often attended church. Eddie, Pearl and the kids helped build a church in Wamsutter, which was one of the highlights of his life.

He was kind, helpful, and always had a joke to tell. In the later days of his life he recited many of the jokes already heard numerous times. No one minded! Towards the end of his life on this earth, Eddie spoke of people he would reunite with in heaven. He found comfort and happiness in that. Aside from all the family and friends he was ready to see again, he was super excited to see our family chihuahua miniature pincer, Biscuit. She changed his life in ways he could never imagine.

Some of Eddie’s interests included family gatherings, cornhole, softball, golfing, hunting and camping, playing cards, singing and dancing, and cooking. He was a great cook (his wife even loved his purple pork chops).

Eddie had a great deal of people that loved him that already miss him dearly. His wife Pearl Perez Martinez, one son Paul Martinez and one daughter Leah Lassise all of Rock Springs. His two prized grandsons, Andrew Gallinger of Salt Lake City, and Dylan Lassise of Rock Springs. He has two wonderful surviving siblings, Bernell Martinez of Helper, Utah and sister Arlene “Rosalie” Martinez of Las Vegas.

Eddie is also survived by sisters and brothers in law, Daniel and Carolyn Madrid, Clark and Becky Hager, Ken and Juanita Yenko, Paul and Carla Perez all of Rock Springs and Bill and Pauline Toops of Washougal, Washington. He also left behind several nieces, nephews and friends.

Proceeding him in death were his parents Fermin and Josephine Martinez; four brothers, Fermincito Martinez, Jerry Martinez, Fermin Martinez, Jr., and Efren Martinez; one sister, Stella Martinez Duran; sister in laws Eva Martinez, Elena Perez Vogl; Father and Mother in law Tony R and Josephine Perez.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Eddie’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left on www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Eddie’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends, who will deeply miss his kindness, laughter, and unwavering support.