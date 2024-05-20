Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Admiral Meowington, Luca & Poppy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Admiral Meowington

Hello! I’m Admiral Meowington, a 1-year-old male cat. It’s a pretty distinguished name for a distinguished fella. I’m a pretty stoic dude until I’m offered an ounce of attention, and then I’m all purrs and head bumps. I love to be petted and I’m a super friendly guy. I’m up to date on my shots and I’m neutered, and I came in as a stray so now I’m looking for my forever home with my new loving family. I can’t wait to meet you!

Luca

Hi! I’m Luca, a 1-year-old male pup. I’m a super lovable dude who has the biggest heart. I just need a family to give it to! I came to Rock Springs Animal Control as a stray so now I’m searching for a loving home. I’m full of energy so I would love a family who wants to play with me and take me on adventures! I’m the sweetest boy and we’ll be instant best friends! Come and see me soon, ok?!

Poppy

Hey there! I’m Poppy, a 1-year-old female kitty. I’m a sweet timid girl who is a little shy when first meeting new people. However, once I warm up I’ll be a kind companion! I enjoy exploring my surroundings, almost as much as I love lounging around in my perfectly kneaded bed. I’m up to date on my shots and housebroken, and I’m a nice mannered girl. I’ll be so happy when you come to get me! I can’t wait to get settled into our home.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.