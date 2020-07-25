Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Al, Zoe, & Garrus

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Al Hello! I’m Al, a one-year-old male cat. I’m super sweet and get along with pretty much everyone, other cats included! I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I have awesome plush hair that you’ll love petting, and I’ll love being petted. It’s a win, win! I can’t wait to meet you!

Zoe Advertisement - Story continues below... Hi there! I’m Zoe, a one-year-old female cat. I’m a sweetheart who is just excited to find her forever home. I get along with other cats really well, and well, I get along with just about everyone. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. If you’re looking for a sweet and king kitty to spend your days with, I’m your girl.

Garrus Hi! I’m Garrus, a five-year-old male cat. I’m a kind and chill dude, despite my panther-like appearance. I’ve been in a house with kids and I get along with them great! I also do well with other cats. I’m a sweet, mild-tempered boy who is just ready to settle into my new home with my new family. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m a little shy, but I’m extra sweet! I’m looking forward to becoming your new best bud!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

