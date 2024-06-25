Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Anna, Lulu & Freya

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Anna

Hi there! I’m Anna, a young female short-haired cat. I came to the shelter with my sister Freya after we were found near McDonald’s. Now we’re both looking for new families to spend our days with. I’m the sweetest girl who loves to be petted and cuddled. Every time you come home I’ll be there to greet you by rubbing against your legs. I’m house trained and up to date on my shots, so all you need to do is come get me! I can’t wait!

Lulu

Hey! I’m Lulu, a 3-year-old female Labrador and Bull Terrier mix. I’m a sweet and playful girl who a lot of love to give! I got to leave the shelter for a little bit but it turns out my new owner had allergies, so here I am again! I’m great with kids, cats, and other dogs, however, I can be leash and barrier reactive with dogs. I know my basic commands, sit, and shake, so I’m pretty smart! I’m also house trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed, which makes it really easy for you to come and get me! I’m not a fan of shelter life so I’m very ready to find my forever family! I can’t wait to see you soon!

Freya

Hello! I’m Freya, a young long-haired cat. Like my sister Anna said, we came to the shelter as strays. We were found under a car on E 3rd S by McDonald’s. Neither of us are chipped and no one came to get us, so we’re looking for new forever homes. I’m a friendly girl who is sure to make your days brighter and sweeter! I’m house trained and up to date on my shots, and I’m very ready to get out of this cage and cozied up on your couch! Are you coming to meet me?

