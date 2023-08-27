Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Apollo, Shadow & Angel

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Apollo

Hi there! I’m Apollo, a 7-month-old male pup. I’m a German Shepherd mix, and as you can see, I’m super cute! I’m a sweet young fella who loves to play! I’m good with other dogs and kids, and I’m updated on all my shots. I’m playful and energetic, so a family who is active would be the ideal place for me. If you’re looking for a happy boy to play with, then we’ll be a match made in heaven! I can’t wait to meet you!

Shadow

Hello! I’m Shadow, a 1-year-old male Dachshund/Boxer mix. I’m just a small boy who loves to be loved. I’m a little shy but I’m sure to gain some confidence once I get comfortable in my forever home. I’m updated on all my shots, and I’m great with other dogs, cats, and kids. I’m a sweetheart with a lot of love to give, and I can’t wait to give it to you!

Angel

Hey! I’m Angel, a 3-year-old female dog. I’m a heeler mixed with some other stuff that all comes together to make me an absolute cutie! I’m a kindhearted gal who loves attention and loves to dote on my people. I’m good with other dogs, cats, and kids, so I’m pretty easy going. I’m also all up to date on my shots. I’m a playful and sweet girl who can’t wait to get settled in my new home. I’m so excited to see you!

