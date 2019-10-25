Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Apricat, Tiny, & Duchess

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Apricat Hi! I’m Apricat, and yes, I am as cool and quirky as my name. I’m about a 6-month-old male cat. I’ve been at Rock Springs Animal Control since I was really tiny making me their longest resident. I get along great with other cats and some dogs, though it depends on the dog. I am up to date on my shots, and I will be neutered upon adoption. I’m just a purring little lover, and I can’t wait to meet you!

Tiny Hi there! I’m Tiny, a 5-year-old female Great Dane Hound mix. I’m good with cats, dogs, and children. Unlike my name suggests, I am big! But I’m what people call a gentle giant. I’m very sweet and chill and don’t get excited easily. I also love to dance, and you look like the perfect dancing partner. I can just tell we’re going to get along great!

Duchess Hello, I’m Duchess. I’m a 3 to 4-year-old female kitty. I’m very sweet and I love to be petted and cuddled. I’m great with both cats and dogs. I can be quite inquisitive but I’m super calm. When I first came to Rock Springs Animal Control, I was pregnant. Since then, my babies have all been adopted out, but I’m still here. I have some health issues that my new family needs to be aware of, but nothing too major. The weather is cooling off out there, so I know you need a new cuddle buddy. Lucky for you, I’m more than willing to fill that role.

