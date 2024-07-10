Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Aria, Mona, Wilbur & Missy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Aria

Hi! I’m Aria! I’m a sweet 2-year-old female cat who can’t wait to find my forever family. I recently had kittens and then I took on kittens that weren’t mine. However, I’m all done nursing now, and now I’m looking for the love and affection I’ve been giving to others. I’m ready to be pampered! I’m a sweet and playful girl and I love getting head scratches and pets. I get along well with other cats and I don’t mind dogs, so I’m pretty easy going. I’ll see you soon!

Mona

Howdy! I’m Mona, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m an affectionate girl who loves getting attention from humans. I’m a very playful kitty! I’ll be the kind of girl who greets you at the door and gives you all sorts of love. I lived in a house with cats before so I know I get along well with them, and I haven’t minded dogs around my kennel here at the shelter. I’m really looking forward to settling into my new home where I can chase toys and get lots of love and attention! I can’t wait to meet you!

Wilbur

Hey there! I’m Wilbur, a distinguished gentleman. I’m on the senior side, but I have a youthful spirit! I can be both loving and a bit mischievous, making me a fun guy to have around. I enjoy being a bit naughty sometimes by sneakily pouncing or giving a playful swipe, and I can play a bit rough. However, I also love a good cuddle session and really enjoy being doted on with all the love. Since I can be a bit rough and naughty, I don’t get along super well with dogs or other cats. But with me around, you won’t need any other companions! I’ll be sure to add lots of sugar and spice to your home! I’ll see you when you get here!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Missy

Hello, I’m Missy! I’m around 2 or 3 years old, and I’m the sweetest girl. I can be a little shy and I’m quite independent, however, once I warm up to you I love getting lots of affection. I recently had kittens, known at the shelter as the “spicy kittens”, and many of them have been finding their own homes. Now, it’s my turn to find a new family to join. I love neck and head scratches, and I do well with other cats with time and a proper introduction. I may need a home without dogs, or I might need an adjustment period with them. If you’re looking for a sweet girl who can handle herself, but doesn’t mind a head scratch or two—or several—look no further. I’m so excited to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.