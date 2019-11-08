Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Arwin, Nala, & Cinder

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Arwin Hello, I’m Arwin. I’m a two to three-year-old female cat who loves, loves, loves to cuddle. I’m a super sweet girl, and just look at how pretty I am. I’m both spayed and up to date on my shots. I haven’t really met a human or an animal I didn’t like or couldn’t get along with. I’m just friendly like that. I can be a bit shy, but I warm up quickly.

Nala Hi there! I’m Nala, a 7-month-old female kitty. I’m extremely playful and I also love to be petted. My dream life includes lots of playing and snuggling. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I grew up with Cinder (down below) so I’m pretty well associated with other cats. And not only do I get along well with cats, but I don’t mind dogs either. If you haven’t decided to come and meet me quite yet, well let me tell you that my fur is super soft! You’ll enjoy cuddling just as much as I will, I promise.

Cinder Hey, I’m Cinder! I’m a 7-month-old male kitty. Just like Nala up there, I also love playing and cuddling. I might not be quite as playful as her, but I’m pretty close. I’m a very inquisitive boy who is curious about everything. I’m neutered and current on my shots. I get along great with other cats and dogs as well. I’m just a big sweetheart who really can’t wait to meet you.

