Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ash, Gracie, Pluto, Mars, & Starship

Ash

Hi! I’m Ash, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m a cutie who really can’t wait to find my new family! I’m a sweetheart who’s super lovable. I love people, but I do need to be an only dog. I just love my people so much that I’m not super fond of sharing them. I’m housebroken, kennel trained, up to date on my shots, and I’m neutered. I love to play fetch! Tennis balls are my favorite toy! I’ve been at the shelter the longest out of all the dogs here and I really want to settle into my forever home. I can’t wait to meet you!