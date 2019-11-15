Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Baby, Floyd, & Jeans

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Baby Hello, I’m Baby. Despite my name, I am actually a senior female kitty, aged about 15-years-old. I do fine with other cats and dogs, and I like people. However, because of my age, I’m not the biggest fan of being held. I’m housebroken, and I’m a quiet girl. I’m pretty easy going, and I’m a sweetheart. I’m looking forward to meeting you and getting to know you in the comfort of my new home– which just so happens to be your home!

Floyd Hi! I’m Floyd, a male 6-year-old cat. I’m pretty much the chillest dude you’ll ever meet. I like everyone, including other cats, dogs, people, and kids. You can pick me up and hold me, pet me an cuddle me, or let me do my own thing and I’ll be happy through it all. I am neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m just a super sweet boy who is really looking forward to joining your family. The more the merrier.

Jeans Hey there, I’m Jeans, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m very friendly and sweet and I love other cats. I’m not too big on dogs, however. I get along great with all people of all ages. I’m pretty relaxed and easy going. Not a lot bothers me. I enjoy a bit of exploring but overall I’m just a loveable little kitty looking for her forever family. So, when are you coming to get me?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

