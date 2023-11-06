Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bailey, The Rock & Jerry

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Bailey

Hello! I’m Bailey, a two-year-old female mixed breed dog. I’m super sweet and love to meet new people. I’m high energy so I love to play! I’m a very kind girl who gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. I’m also so cute, as you can see! My shots are up to date and I’m spayed, so I’m ready to move in! I just need a little bit of training but I’m eager to learn and very treat motivated! I’m sure to make a loving and loyal friend who will give you endless amounts of love and affection. I can’t wait to meet you!

The Rock

Hi there! I’m The Rock, an adult male cat. I may have a tough guy name, but I’m actually a big sweetheart who just wants to give my people love. Don’t be fooled by my unimpressed expression, I am truly the friendliest cat around! During my photo session I barely sat still long enough to get a picture because I just wanted to get pets and cuddles. I do well with other cats, dogs and kids, which is just another testament to my friendliness. I’m up to date on my vaccinations, I’m neutered and I’m house-trained. Really I’m just the ideal house mate! I’m so excited to meet you! We’re going to be the best of friends!

Jerry

Hi! I’m Jerry, an adult male lab mix. I’m the sweetest boy who’s always happy and smiling. I’m a big boy which means there’s lots of me to love! My body has to be big to carry my massive heart! I’m a bundle of energy and I love a good squeaky toy. I’m very goofy and kind, and I love to play! I’m around 80 pounds right now and need a family who can be patient with me as I learn more of my basic commands. I do great with other dogs and I love kids! However, I need a home with no cats. I’m up to date on my shots and I’m neutered, so all you need to do is come and get me! I can’t wait to go on outdoor adventures together! I already love you!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.