Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Baylee & Hershey

Hershey

Hello! My name is Hershey! I’m a six-year-old female short hair/Manx cat. Living up to my Manx ancestry, I don’t have much of a tail. It’s my quirk! I’m a very loving cat who gets along great with people, dogs, and other cats. I’m due for my rabies shot but the rest of my shots are up to date, and I’m spayed and litter box-trained. If you’re looking for a friendly kitty who has a lot of love to give, I’m your girl!