Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Baylee & Hershey

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Baylee

Hi there! I’m Baylee, a young adult female Pit Bull-Pointer mix. I’m a super sweet and calm gal who loves people! I’m a bit selective with which dogs I get along with but most other dogs are ok. I listen really well and I’m good at my basic commands. I came into the animal shelter as a stray and I’m just really excited to find my forever home. I can’t wait to meet you!

Hershey

Hello! My name is Hershey! I’m a six-year-old female short hair/Manx cat. Living up to my Manx ancestry, I don’t have much of a tail. It’s my quirk! I’m a very loving cat who gets along great with people, dogs, and other cats. I’m due for my rabies shot but the rest of my shots are up to date, and I’m spayed and litter box-trained. If you’re looking for a friendly kitty who has a lot of love to give, I’m your girl!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Green River Insurance.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

