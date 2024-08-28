Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bear, Ace & Reese

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bear

Hello! I’m Bear, a 2-year-old male Pit Bull and Husky mix. I’m a sweet fella with a big heart. I’m a handsome guy who came into the shelter because my former owners couldn’t afford to keep me and my brother, who you’ll meet next. I’m a little bit shy when first meeting people but I’m very affectionate, especially after I get to know you. I have the best manners and know lots of commands! I know how to sit and shake, and I love to give kisses and I’m the perfect cuddle buddy. I’m current on all my shots and I’m neutered so all you have to do is come and get me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Ace

Hi there! I’m Ace, a 2-year-old male Pit Bull and Husky mix. You just met my brother, and now it’s my turn! I’m a super sweet guy who is ready to find my new forever home. I’m a bit more outgoing than my bro, but we share the same sweet personality and handsome looks. I love everyone I meet, but I’ll love you the most of all! I also know my manners and can sit, shake (obviously, as pictured), and I even wait for a ‘yes’ before eating. I’m up to date on my vaccinations and I’m neutered, which makes it really easy for you to come and take me home. I’m so excited to see you soon!

Reese

Hey! I’m Reese, a 10-month-old female Pit Bull mix. I was named after the peanut butter cups due to my beautiful coloring. I’m the prettiest girl with the biggest heart! I was surrendered after my former owners divorced so now I’m looking for a new loving home to grow up in. No big deal, but I’m one of the favorite dogs here at the shelter. I’m a little shy but very friendly and kind. I love attention and I adore my people once I get to know them. I get along well with other dogs and I love kids! I’m spayed and ready to move in! I’m so thrilled to meet you, we’ll be so happy together!

