Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ben & Hazel

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Ben

Hi there! I’m Ben, a 3-year-old good boy. I came into the shelter as a stray after being found on Monroe Avenue. I didn’t have a chip and no one came to get me so now I’m looking for a fresh start with a family who will love and cherish me. I’m the sweetest boy who loves people! I’m a really chill guy with a gentle personality. I know my basic commands plus a few extra tricks like ‘shake’, as you can see from my photo. I’ve been waiting at the doors here at the shelter because I really just want to go to my new home. I can’t wait for you to come and get me!

Hazel

Hey! I’m Hazel, a happy 4-year-old girl. I’m a Labrador Retriever mixed breed, and I have those energetic and happy-go-lucky lab traits. I was surrendered because my former owners moved to a new apartment, but I won’t let that get me down! I know my basic commands and I’m potty trained and can be left at home with no problems. I like to howl at my people but only if you start it first, and I love cats and kids! I really get along with everyone! I’m spayed and all up to date on my shots so all you have to do is come and take me home. I’m a super sweet girl who is eager to find my forever family to give all my love to! I’m so excited to meet you soon!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.