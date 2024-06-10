Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bessy & Clarabelle, Calamity Jane, and Lorelai & Rory

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Bessy & Clarabelle
Howdy! We’re Bessy (left) and Clarabelle (right), two 14-week-old female kittens. We have these udder-ly adorable cow-like markings, which earned us our names. We would both love to find our forever homes to mooooove into! We’re cute, sweet, and absolutely legen-dairy! We can’t wait to meet you!
Calamity Jane
Hello! I’m Calamity Jane, a 1-year-old female pup. I’m super cute and kind, and I love to play! I love to give kisses, snuggle all the people around me, and nap on a comfy sofa. I’m a very friendly gal who loves people. I came to the shelter as a stray so now I’m just looking for a forever home to settle into and a family to give all my love to. Are you coming to get me?
Lorelai & Rory
Hi there! We’re Lorelai (left) and Rory (right), two 6-week-old female kittens. We’re adventurous cuties who can’t wait to have a new home to explore. Full of energy and excitement, we’d make a fun addition to your household. We’ll be sure to be your trustiest best friends—where you lead, we will follow!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.