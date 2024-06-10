Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bessy & Clarabelle, Calamity Jane, and Lorelai & Rory

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bessy & Clarabelle

Howdy! We’re Bessy (left) and Clarabelle (right), two 14-week-old female kittens. We have these udder-ly adorable cow-like markings, which earned us our names. We would both love to find our forever homes to mooooove into! We’re cute, sweet, and absolutely legen-dairy! We can’t wait to meet you!

Calamity Jane

Hello! I’m Calamity Jane, a 1-year-old female pup. I’m super cute and kind, and I love to play! I love to give kisses, snuggle all the people around me, and nap on a comfy sofa. I’m a very friendly gal who loves people. I came to the shelter as a stray so now I’m just looking for a forever home to settle into and a family to give all my love to. Are you coming to get me?

Lorelai & Rory

Hi there! We’re Lorelai (left) and Rory (right), two 6-week-old female kittens. We’re adventurous cuties who can’t wait to have a new home to explore. Full of energy and excitement, we’d make a fun addition to your household. We’ll be sure to be your trustiest best friends—where you lead, we will follow!

