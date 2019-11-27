Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bindy, Howard, & Charmin

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bindy Hi! I’m Bindy, a 6-week-old female kitten. I’m a super friendly girl who loves to meet new people. I can be quite social. When I came to Rock Springs Animal Control, I was skin and bones, so I’ve come a long way. I’m eating solid foods, and lots of it! My litter box training is coming along great and I’ve had my first set of shots. Not only am I social, but I’m pretty playful too. I love climbing! With all this cold weather, I’m sure you’re looking for a little cuddle buddy, right? I think I would be perfect for that role.

Howard Howdy! I’m Howard, a 6-week-old male kitten. I’m a super sweet boy and I love cuddles. However, I’m still pretty shy, especially around new people and animals. If you have other animals, I’ll probably be fine as I’m still young, but it may be best if I can meet them first before coming home with you. I’m still being litter box trained, but I’m getting the hang of things. I’m eating solid foods and I’ve had my first set of shots. So, are you coming to meet me? I really hope so! I mean, how can you resist my cute little face?

Charmin Hey there! I’m Charmin, an 8-week-old female kitten. I’m very sweet but I tend to be quite shy. I love to be held and petted, but it may take me a while before I feel comfortable. New people can be scary! I’m a pretty vocal girl, but hey, I just like to talk. I’m getting pretty good at the whole litter box thing, and I’ve had my first set of shots. I can’t wait to meet you! I might be shy at first, but once I get to know you, I just know you’ll be my favorite person to snuggle with.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.