Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Blondie, Grover, & Pickles

Blondie Hi! I’m Blondie, a six-year-old female dog. I’m a friendly gal who gets along with just about anything and everyone. I’m great with cats, other dogs, and I’m wonderful with kids! I’m current on my shots and I’m spayed. I’m headed to a foster care home today, so if you’re interested in meeting me, you’ll need to contact Rock Springs Animal Control to set up a visit. I know my commands and I’m just an overall sweetheart. I really can’t wait to meet you! I think we’ll get along great!

Hey there! I'm Grover, an eight-year-old male cat. I'm super sweet and I make friends with everyone! I'm a chill dude who doesn't mind dogs, cats, or really anyone. I'm neutered and up to date on my shots. I came in as a stray, so my age is an estimate but I'm probably not older than 10-years-old. I'm just a relaxed and friendly dude. Oh! And I love a good belly rub! I'm already excited to meet you!

Pickles Hello! I’m Pickles, a nine-month-old male dog. I get along well with other dogs, and I like cats but I have a bit of a habit of chasing them. I’m still a young boy, so it’s my playfulness. I will be neutered and updated on my shots upon adoption. I have a good amount of energy and I love attention, so I would fit best in a household where my people can spend time with me. I’m all about having fun! I can’t wait to play with you in our home!

