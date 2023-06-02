Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bobbo, Lilly and Kittens

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bobbo

Hello, I’m Bobbo! I’m a one-year-old male dog. I came into the shelter as a stray, and though I have a lot of energy, I’m also eager to learn. I mind my manners pretty well, especially after I get some energy out. I’m very sweet and love attention. If you’re looking for a playful guy who loves to love, then look no further! I’m so excited to meet you! We’re going to be fast friends!

Lilly

Hi there! I’m Lilly, a four-year-old female dog. I’ve been at the shelter the longest of all the dogs here, so I’m very ready to find my forever home. I’m a playful and gentle girl who just wants a family to love. I previously lived with other cats and dogs and got along with them well. I also know how to use a doggy door. I’m a sweetheart who would make the perfect addition to your family. I can’t wait to meet you!

Kittens

Hey! We’re a group of kittens who are so excited to find our forever homes! We’re all around eight weeks old, though some of us are strays so we don’t know for sure how old we are. Whether you’re looking for a male or female cat, or a playful or more relaxed pal, one of us are sure to be exactly what you want! Two of us have bobbed tails, which we think makes us quite unique and quirky. Some of us are on the spunkier side, while some of us are downright sweet. Come meet us! We’ll steal your heart at first sight!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.