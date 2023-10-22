Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bubba, Munchie & Bones

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bubba

Howdy! I’m Bubba, a 1-year-old male husky mix. I’m a playful boy who loves just about everyone! I get along well with other dogs and cats. I’m young so I still have that puppy energy, and I think that makes me fun! I’m super cute and sweet, and I love attention. I’m up to date on my shots but I still need to be neutered. If you’re looking for a fun and happy guy to play and love, I’m your fella!

Munchie

Hi! I’m Munchie, a 2-year-old male lab mix. I came from a home with other dogs so I get along pretty well with other K9 pals, and I do great with kids! I’m a sweet and friendly boy who loves attention and cuddles. I also love to play and have fun with my people! I’ve been here at the shelter since August so I’m super ready to find my forever home! I’m up to date on my shots and I’m kennel trained and housebroken, so I’m ready to go home with you right now! I’m so excited to meet you!

Bones

Hello! I’m Bones, a male blue heeler. I came in as a stray so I don’t know my exact age but I’m around 1-year-old. I get along well with the other dogs in the shelter and have shown little interest in the cat room, so I should be good in a home with other animals. I’m a super sweet and adorable boy who has very good manners. I know my basic commands! I’m a heeler which means I have some high energy but if I get enough outdoor and play time I’ll be the best boy you could ask for! Are you coming to meet me?

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.