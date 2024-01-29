Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bullet, Titus & Gracie

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Bullet

Hi! I’m Bullet, a 6-year-old male hound. I’m a sweet boy who can’t wait to find my loving family. I came in as a stray with my pal Gunner, and we’re both excited to get settled into our forever homes. I’m a bit shy and timid but I’ll open up and show all my awesome traits once I’m comfortable with my people. I’m not neutered yet but you’ll get a voucher upon my adoption to help cover the cost. I need a family who will give me lots of love, and I’ll be sure to give all that love and more back. I’ll see you soon!

Titus

Hello! I’m Titus, a 3-year-old big boy. My body actually has to be this big because my heart is so massive! I’m a lovable guy who can’t wait to dote on my family. I was surrendered by my past owner because they weren’t able to care for me anymore, so now I’m looking for my new forever home. I’m an energetic sweetheart who loves a good cuddle. I would thrive with a family who can take me out for exercise and play. I can be dog selective so I’ll need to do a meet and greet with your other pups. I’m really just a big handsome sweetie who can’t wait to meet you!

Gracie

Hey there! I’m Gracie, a 1-year-old female long-haired cat. I’m a sweetie who loves attention. I’m very friendly and love to soak up all the love and cuddles I can get! I came into the shelter with some pretty matted fur so I was recently shaved, but I think this look is kind of a serve! Like, I’m kind of killing this hair style, don’t you think? I’m housebroken and I don’t mind other cats, so I’m a pretty easy going housemate. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.