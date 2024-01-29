Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bullet, Titus & Gracie

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Bullet
Hi! I’m Bullet, a 6-year-old male hound. I’m a sweet boy who can’t wait to find my loving family. I came in as a stray with my pal Gunner, and we’re both excited to get settled into our forever homes. I’m a bit shy and timid but I’ll open up and show all my awesome traits once I’m comfortable with my people. I’m not neutered yet but you’ll get a voucher upon my adoption to help cover the cost. I need a family who will give me lots of love, and I’ll be sure to give all that love and more back. I’ll see you soon!
Titus
Hello! I’m Titus, a 3-year-old big boy. My body actually has to be this big because my heart is so massive! I’m a lovable guy who can’t wait to dote on my family. I was surrendered by my past owner because they weren’t able to care for me anymore, so now I’m looking for my new forever home. I’m an energetic sweetheart who loves a good cuddle. I would thrive with a family who can take me out for exercise and play. I can be dog selective so I’ll need to do a meet and greet with your other pups. I’m really just a big handsome sweetie who can’t wait to meet you!
Gracie
Hey there! I’m Gracie, a 1-year-old female long-haired cat. I’m a sweetie who loves attention. I’m very friendly and love to soak up all the love and cuddles I can get! I came into the shelter with some pretty matted fur so I was recently shaved, but I think this look is kind of a serve! Like, I’m kind of killing this hair style, don’t you think? I’m housebroken and I don’t mind other cats, so I’m a pretty easy going housemate. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait!
