Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bumble Bee, Baby Bee & Hornet

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Bumble Bee
Hello! I’m Bumble Bee, a 12-week-old female mixed breed puppy. I’m adorable and I know it! I’m super sweet and social, and I love to give and get lots of cuddles. I’m very energetic and playful, and I love toys! I’m a curious girl who loves to explore my surroundings. Apparently I was the hardest to photograph but I can’t help it that I get distracted easily. Plus, I’d rather be getting snuggles than posing. If you’re looking for a fun, sweet, adorable girl to join to your family, I think I would be the perfect fit!
Baby Bee
Hi there! I’m Baby Bee, a 12-week old female mixed breed puppy. Just like my sister up there, and my brother who you’re about to meet, I’m very cute, sweet, and playful. I love a good cuddle and I love to be held. I’m a big fan of giving kisses! I also enjoy exploring. There’s so much to see! I’m a little bit smaller than my siblings but I have a big personality! I’m so eager to meet you and give you all my love!
Hornet
Howdy! I’m Hornet, a 12-week-old male mixed breed puppy. I’m a lot like my sisters- adorable, sweet, energetic- but I also may be a bit more timid than them. I’m perfectly content sitting in your lap or being held by you as I give lots of kisses. That doesn’t mean I don’t love to play though, because I do! I love toys and I have a lot of energy. Oh, I also have a cute white tip on my tail and I like to wag it around. When are you coming to see me? I have a feeling we’re going to be great pals!
