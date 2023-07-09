Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Bumble Bee, Baby Bee & Hornet

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Bumble Bee

Hello! I’m Bumble Bee, a 12-week-old female mixed breed puppy. I’m adorable and I know it! I’m super sweet and social, and I love to give and get lots of cuddles. I’m very energetic and playful, and I love toys! I’m a curious girl who loves to explore my surroundings. Apparently I was the hardest to photograph but I can’t help it that I get distracted easily. Plus, I’d rather be getting snuggles than posing. If you’re looking for a fun, sweet, adorable girl to join to your family, I think I would be the perfect fit!

Baby Bee

Hi there! I’m Baby Bee, a 12-week old female mixed breed puppy. Just like my sister up there, and my brother who you’re about to meet, I’m very cute, sweet, and playful. I love a good cuddle and I love to be held. I’m a big fan of giving kisses! I also enjoy exploring. There’s so much to see! I’m a little bit smaller than my siblings but I have a big personality! I’m so eager to meet you and give you all my love!

Hornet

Howdy! I’m Hornet, a 12-week-old male mixed breed puppy. I’m a lot like my sisters- adorable, sweet, energetic- but I also may be a bit more timid than them. I’m perfectly content sitting in your lap or being held by you as I give lots of kisses. That doesn’t mean I don’t love to play though, because I do! I love toys and I have a lot of energy. Oh, I also have a cute white tip on my tail and I like to wag it around. When are you coming to see me? I have a feeling we’re going to be great pals!

