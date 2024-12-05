Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Charm, Ursula & Gordo

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Charm

Hi there! I’m Charm, and I’m just the cutest and kindest girl. I’m around 2 years old, and while I’m usually pretty relaxed and chill, I do enjoy playing from time to time. I love getting affection from my humans, and I can be pretty cuddly! I’m so excited to find my forever family, and I’m really hoping to get to spend the upcoming holidays with them. Are you my new people? I really hope so! Come and meet me and I’m sure to Charm you!

Ursula

Hello! I’m Ursula, the cutest kitty you’ll ever meet, with lots of a sweetness and a hint of naughtiness. I love to lounge around, but I’m also prone to following my humans and sometimes giving them unexpected love bites. I’m a lot of fun and will be sure to entertain you with my spunkiness. As much as I enjoy keeping my people on their toes, at the end of the day I just love to be petted and doted on, so give me all the affection you got! I have an adorable purr and an even cuter meow. If you’re searching for a sweet, playful and cuddly cat, look no further! I can’t wait for us to make each other’s days warmer and cozier, and a whole lot more fun!

Gordo

Hello! I’m Gordo, a young adult male tabby cat. I’m a handsome fella who tends to be pretty shy. I’m such an adorable and sweet boy though, and I’m desperately seeking a loving family and a cozy home to call my own. I have an adorable personality that is just waiting to shine once I find people I can trust! I’m a really gentle and chill dude who would love a window to lounge in or a couch to curl up on. I just know I would make the perfect addition to your home. I’m so excited to meet you—don’t let my shyness deceive you, I really can’t wait!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.