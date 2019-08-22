Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cheddar, Freya, & Rocky

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

CHEDDAR Hi there, I’m Cheddar! I’m an adult domestic medium haired male, and I want to be your new best friend. I’m super sweet and friendly and I’m great with other cats. Plus, I love humans! Pet me and cuddle me all you want! I will be neutered and vaccinated upon adoption. Haven’t you heard life is beddar with Cheddar? That’s a saying right? Well, it is now.

FREYA How do you do, I’m Freya. I’m a 4-month-old female kitty who’s defining qualities are sweet and playful. I’m great with other cats, dogs, kids, and humans of all ages, so I’m kind of the perfect kitty for you. I love attention, so I’m great for someone who wants to just pick me up and give me some love. Pet me once and I’m yours forever. I will be spayed and vaccinated upon adoption.

ROCKY Hello! I’m Rocky, a 5 to 6 month old domestic short haired male. Just like my two friends up there, I also love attention. I can handle some cats, it just depends on the kitty, but I love people. I’m a curious fella who loves to explore my surroundings. I will be neutered and vaccinated upon adoption. So you’re coming to see me, right? I can’t wait to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

