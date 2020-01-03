Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cindy Lou Who, Nicholas, & Max

By
Olivia Kennah
-
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Cindy Lou Who

Hi there! I’m Cindy Lou Who, an adult female cat. I am a polydactyl kitty, so I have more toes than I should, which is a pretty cool party trick! I’m super sweet and I love kids! I came in as a stray so not a lot is known about me, but I’m very friendly and I love people. Are you my new family?

Nicholas

Hey! I’m Nicholas, named after Ol’ Saint Nick himself. I’m a two-year-old male cat. I am not neutered, but I don’t spray and I am well-behaved. I’m also litter box trained. I’m a very nice kitty and I get along great with kids, dogs, and other cats. I can’t wait to meet you!

Max

Hello! I’m Max, a seven-year-old male cat. I’m a very sweet kitty, but I don’t like being here at Green River Animal Control. I can’t wait to find my family so I can go home and blossom into my true self. I’m neutered and current on my shots. I’m a very friendly boy and I’m very excited to find my forever home.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
