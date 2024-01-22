Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cooper, Milton & Poppy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Cooper

Hello! I’m Cooper, a 5-year-old male dog. I’m a super fun and sweet guy. I’m small in size but big in personality and heart! When I find my people, I give them all my love. If you like to cuddle up on the couch, I’m the perfect pup for you! I have some disc issues in my back, so I’m on life-long meds, but I don’t let that stop me from enjoying my life! I can be a little dominant with other dogs but I get along with them pretty well. I’m just a cute little guy who can’t wait to get settled in my new home with my new family! Are you coming to get me?

Milton

Hi there! I’m Milton, a 6-year-old good boy. I’m the cutest and sweetest boy you could dream of! I have great manners and I love to snuggle. You don’t have to do much to earn my love but belly rubs will get you extra kisses. I’m an active boy who likes to have fun! I don’t do very well with other dogs, however, I do like my friend Cooper a lot. I love people and I can’t wait to meet my new forever family! Let me know when you get here! I’ll be the cutie eager to give you a smooch hello!

Poppy

Hey! I’m Poppy, a female cat somewhere around 2 or 3-years-old. I’m much too sweet and adorable to be without my forever family. I’ve been here at Red Desert since May 2023, which makes me the longest resident. It’s safe to say that I’m very ready to find a loving home. I don’t do well with other cats but I will warm up to a dog after getting comfortable and used to them. I’m very playful and love to explore. I’ll be spending a lot of time in front of the window because I like to watch all of the outdoor activities. I love to get pets and cuddles from my people too, so when I’m not exploring or watching, I’d love to curl up on your lap and relax. If you’re looking for a fun and sweet kitty, I’m your girl! I’m so excited to meet you!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.