Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Cupid, Tucker & Butch Cassidy

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Cupid

Hi there! I’m Cupid, a 2-year-old male dog. I’m a sweetheart who loves the comforts of life. Treats, bones, cuddles, walks, and toys all make me the happiest boy! I know my commands for sit, stay, and shake, so you could say I’m a pretty smart guy. I’m quite energetic, so I could use some training on following my commands even in moments of excitement. I’ve been here at Rock Springs Animal Control since February so after all this time I’m very, very eager to find my forever home. Currently, I’m the longest doggie resident here. I’m neutered, housebroken, and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to go! I can’t wait to meet you!

Tucker

Hey! I’m Tucker, a 3-year-old male dog. Not only am I super sweet, but I also have this cool coat of fur that makes me extra dapper, in my humble opinion. I adore people, especially if they love me up with pets and cuddles! Another thing I love is going outside on adventures! And toys! Toys are great—toss a ball for me and I’ll be your best friend! I may need to meet any animals you already have living with you before moving into your home. I’m neutered, up to date on my shots, and housebroken, and I’m super ready to move in! Come and see me soon, ok?!

Butch Cassidy

Howdy, partner! I’m Butch, Butch Cassidy. I’m a 1-year-old male dog who has a heart of gold! I came to the shelter after local lawmen picked me up as a stray, and now, I’m a reformed outlaw. I’m ready to put my boots up and settle down with a loving family. I’m neutered, up to date on my shots, and housebroken, and I also seem to get along with everyone I come across! I’m a polite fella who loves to give and get affection. Can you give this ol’ boy the life of comfort I’m looking for? I sure am looking forward to meeting you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.