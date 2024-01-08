Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Daisy, Billy & Fiona

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Daisy

Hello! I’m Daisy, a 4-year-old female cat. I’m a super pretty girl with massive heart. I love to give cuddles and play with my people. I was brought to the shelter after the dogs in my old home started attacking me, but I don’t hold it against them- I still love dogs. Plus, I get along with other cats and kids! I’m current on my shots and I’m housebroken. I have quite the adventurous side, and I love exploring my surroundings. I’m also a pro at catching mice! I really can’t wait to meet my new family, are you coming soon?

Billy

Hi! I’m Billy, a 1-year-old male dog. I’m the sweetest and most friendly boy you could ask for! I get along with just about everyone, and I love kids, cats, and other dogs. I’m an energetic boy and would thrive in an active household. I’m the kind of guy who loves daily walks and lots of play! I’m all up to date on my shots, plus I’m neutered and housebroken. All that basically means that I’m ready to move in as soon as possible! I was brought to the shelter when my old family had to move and couldn’t bring me with, so now I’m searching for my new forever home. I can’t wait to meet you!

Fiona

Hey there! I’m Fiona, a 1-year-old female dog. As you can see, I’m a very pretty girl who has these unique eyes! I’m super kind and love my people. I haven’t been around dogs much yet, so I’m not sure how I would like a home with other dogs, but I can always be tested with your other animals before moving in. I came to the shelter as a stray, so I’m still breaking out of my shell around all these new people and fellow furry pals. I do know I love getting and giving loves. I can’t wait to meet you and let all my greatness show!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.