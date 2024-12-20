Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Daisy

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friend is at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Daisy
Hello! I’m Daisy, a 5-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier and Husky mix. All I want for Christmas is a family who loves me! I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet, and I’ll be your best friend for life! I get along with everyone, and I mean everyone, and I’ve never met a stranger in my life! I’m great with kids, other dogs, and even cats—I’m just THAT lovable! I listen well, sit very nicely, and have great manners all around. I’m also super gentle and chill! I ended up here at the shelter because my human went to college and her family said they did not have enough time for me, so they brought me here. I really can’t wait to find a family who will be as devoted and loving as I am. And I really hope it’s you! I’m so excited to meet you! Read my letter to Santa Paws below to learn a little more about me ❤️ Hopefully I can spend Christmas in my new home with my furever family!
