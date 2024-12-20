Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Daisy

This week’s four-legged friend is at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Daisy

Hello! I’m Daisy, a 5-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier and Husky mix. All I want for Christmas is a family who loves me! I’m the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet, and I’ll be your best friend for life! I get along with everyone, and I mean everyone, and I’ve never met a stranger in my life! I’m great with kids, other dogs, and even cats—I’m just THAT lovable! I listen well, sit very nicely, and have great manners all around. I’m also super gentle and chill! I ended up here at the shelter because my human went to college and her family said they did not have enough time for me, so they brought me here. I really can’t wait to find a family who will be as devoted and loving as I am. And I really hope it’s you! I’m so excited to meet you! Read my letter to Santa Paws below to learn a little more about me ❤️ Hopefully I can spend Christmas in my new home with my furever family!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.