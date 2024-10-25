Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Dalton, Lurch & Gordo

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Dalton
Hi there! I’m Dalton, a 6-month-old good boy. I’m a Great Dane/Shepherd mix, which makes me the absolute cutest! I can be very shy so it’ll take me a little bit to warm up to you, but once I do, I’ll be the best friend you’ve ever had! I’m a sweet boy with a lot of love to give. I just need someone to give me a chance so I can really let my personality bloom. I love a good cuddle and if you can give me scratches around my neck, even better! I love going outside and playing, and I would make the best adventure buddy! Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait to get to know you!
Lurch
Howdy! I’m Lurch, a 6-month-old sweetie boy who loves to play! Aren’t I just the cutest? I’m a Labrador Retriever mix, and I have all those fun lab traits. I’m a super friendly guy who loves everyone. I love tennis balls, and really any and all toys! I’m not picky! I’m an entertaining boy who will bring tons of joy and laughter into your life. There’s never a dull moment when I’m around! If you’re looking for a loving boy to make your days brighter, well, then come get me! I can’t wait to meet you!
Gordo
Hi! I’m Gordo, a 1-year-old male tabby cat. I’m a handsome fella who can be a bit shy. I came to the shelter as a stray and now I’m looking for a forever home where I know I’ll be loved every day. I have an adorable personality that is just waiting to shine once I find my new loving family! I’m a really gentle and chill dude who would love a window to lounge in or a couch to curl up on. I just know I would make the perfect addition to your home. I’m so excited to meet you!
