Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Dalton, Lurch & Gordo

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Dalton

Hi there! I’m Dalton, a 6-month-old good boy. I’m a Great Dane/Shepherd mix, which makes me the absolute cutest! I can be very shy so it’ll take me a little bit to warm up to you, but once I do, I’ll be the best friend you’ve ever had! I’m a sweet boy with a lot of love to give. I just need someone to give me a chance so I can really let my personality bloom. I love a good cuddle and if you can give me scratches around my neck, even better! I love going outside and playing, and I would make the best adventure buddy! Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait to get to know you!

Lurch

Howdy! I’m Lurch, a 6-month-old sweetie boy who loves to play! Aren’t I just the cutest? I’m a Labrador Retriever mix, and I have all those fun lab traits. I’m a super friendly guy who loves everyone. I love tennis balls, and really any and all toys! I’m not picky! I’m an entertaining boy who will bring tons of joy and laughter into your life. There’s never a dull moment when I’m around! If you’re looking for a loving boy to make your days brighter, well, then come get me! I can’t wait to meet you!

Gordo

Hi! I’m Gordo, a 1-year-old male tabby cat. I’m a handsome fella who can be a bit shy. I came to the shelter as a stray and now I’m looking for a forever home where I know I’ll be loved every day. I have an adorable personality that is just waiting to shine once I find my new loving family! I’m a really gentle and chill dude who would love a window to lounge in or a couch to curl up on. I just know I would make the perfect addition to your home. I’m so excited to meet you!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.