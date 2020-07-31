Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Diesel, Groot, and Alvin

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Diesel Well… Hello. My name is Diesel and I would sure like to become part of your family. Let me tell you a little bit about myself. I’m mostly black, but I do have some white fur on my neck. Have you noticed my beautiful eyes? You should have. Just look at them. Enough about my looks, because I have lots of other great cat qualities. I’m 1 1/2 years old and I am littered-box trained and neutered. I am really good with other cats and kids! I just love people and I’m very friendly! Please come take me home today!

Groot Advertisement - Story continues below... Do I look sleepy? I should because I just woke up from a nap. My name is Groot and I am a lovely peach and white colored, 5-year-old male cat. I am neutered, litter-box trained, and I can’t wait to find a new forever home. I’m good with kids and other cats. One of my all time favorite past times is chasing around what humans refer to as laser lights. I could do this for hours! When I’m not busy chasing laser lights, I like to just chill out because I’m a pretty friendly and mellow cat.

Alvin Hi there! I’m Alvin and I’m not too sure about hanging out at the Green River Animal Control shelter. I’m shy and still getting to know everyone since I just got placed at the shelter a few days ago. I am orange and white and I am a 6-year-old male cat. I am litter-box trained and neutered. I like kids and other cats, but I am a self sufficient cat. I like hanging out alone, but I definitely like my snuggles too! Stop by and see me.

