Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Django, Tango & Koda

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Django

Hello! I’m Django, the cutest 4-month-old boy you’ve ever seen. I’m so sweet and super playful! I love toys, almost as much as I love cuddles. I’m still just a baby so I still need help with potty training, but I’m a smart boy and a quick learner. I’ve already learned how to use a dog door! I’m neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so all I need is my new home! I love walks but I’m also still learning how to use the leash. I’m super ready to find my forever family to help me become the best boy I can be! I have tons of love to give and I’m so ready to give it all to you!

Tango

Hi there! I’m Tango, a sweet and adorable 4-month-old good boy! I have a lot of love in my little body, and I’m the gentlest pup you’ll ever meet. While I love playing, I really just want to be around my people and snuggle! I’m so ready to find a companion to spend my days with and learn lots from. I can be a little shy but once I get to know you, I’ll be the best friend you’ve ever had. I just need some patience and encouragement and I will be sure to blossom into a confident boy! I’m all up to date on my shots and I’m neutered, so I’m ready to move in! I really just want a family full of love that I can give my whole heart to! If you’re ready to commit to a sweet dog, choose me! I can’t wait to meet you! We’ll create so much joy and fun together!

Koda

Hi! I’m Koda, a darling boy who’s around 1-2 years old. I have a sweet and gentle disposition and I love my people. I can be a little timid but I’m very friendly and I’m just happy to be wherever you are! I enjoy calm and quiet moments, being petted and loved on gently, and being around my favorite people – and that could be you! Since I can be a little shy and cautious, I may need a bit of time to get to know you and really bond with you, but once I feel safe and secure my love will be unmatched! I do well with other dogs, though just like with my people I may need some time to warm up to them. I have all my shots and I’m neutered, so all you have to do is come and get me! If you’re looking for a devoted pal to love you unconditionally, I’m your fella. I’m so excited to get to know you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.