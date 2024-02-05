Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Duke, Bella & Hopper

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Duke

Hi there! I’m Duke, a 2-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix. Besides being incredibly handsome, I’m a sweet boy who loves to play! I have a lot of personality and can be quite goofy! I have pretty good manners and even know how to sit and shake. I’m also very well potty trained and I’m gentle when taking treats! I enjoy being around other dogs, and I’ve made several friends during my time at the shelter. I was found as a stray running around on Christmas Eve and no one came to get me, which is how I became the longest resident here at Green River Animal Control. Now I’m just very excited to find my new forever home. I’m current on all my shots and neutered so all you have to do is come and get me! I can’t wait! We’ll have so much fun together!

Bella

Howdy! I’m Bella, a 4-year-old female husky and Akita mix. I’m a very pretty girl and I love my people! If I’m around people, I’m a happy gal. I also do great with kids of all ages! I can be a bit dog selective, but I do get along with some, and mostly males. I would get along best with a dog who respects my space. If you have other doggies at home, I’ll have to meet them before moving in. I’m not spayed yet but I’ll come with a certificate to help with the cost. I’m a very sweet girl who will make a great companion for the whole family! I’m looking forward to meeting you and giving you all my love!

Hopper

Hello! I’m Hopper, a 1-year-old male cat. I’m a pretty boy who is quite friendly with people and other cats. However, I was surrendered by my previous owners because I didn’t like the dogs in the home. I enjoy being petted but I’m not a fan of being picked up. That means that I might be a better fit for a home with older kids rather than younger kids who will want to carry me around. I was just recently neutered and I’m updated on all my shots, so I’m ready to get out of here and get settled into my new home! If you’re looking for a friendly guy who appreciates his independence while still enjoying the company of my people, I think you’ve found him. It’s me! I’m excited to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.