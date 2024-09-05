Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Edison, Flynn, Archer, Blaze & Mrs. White

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Edison

Hello! I’m Edison, a 1-year-old male cat. Like my famous inventive namesake, I have an idea: You should adopt me! I’m a chill guy who would can be both independent and very lovable. I’m also a smart boy with a curious side. I’ve been here at the shelter since July so I’m very ready to get out and make myself at home with my new family. I enjoy a good head scratch and I would make the best cuddle buddy this fall! I am so excited to meet you!

Flynn

Howdy! I’m Flynn, an 8-month-old good boy. I’ve also been here at the shelter since July, and I’m much too cute and happy to be here this long! I’m an energetic pup who’s looking for a family to play with! I’m a happy guy who loves to learn new tricks, and I’m very food motivated. I know how to sit and I’m eager to learn more commands. The folks here at the shelter think I’m a border collie mix, which means I’m an active and smart doggie. I’m the cutest guy with the biggest heart. Now I just need a forever home to belong to. I can’t wait to give all my love to you!

Archer, Blaze & Mrs. White

Hi! We’re Archer (boy), Blaze (boy), and Mrs. White (girl), three 13-week-old kittens. We came into the shelter as strays with two other siblings. We were found with our mom on Elk Street near the gorilla statue, and now we’re here! We’re curious kittens who love to play hard, and then sleep hard. If you’re looking for some cute kitties to raise, you found us! We can’t wait to see you soon!

