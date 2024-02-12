Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Eleanor, Breezy & Dally

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Eleanor
Hello! I’m Eleanor, an adult female cat who loves to cuddle. I’m a sweetie with a fun little sassy side. I’m a pretty girl who enjoys giving and getting attention. One cool thing about me is I have extra toes. You never know when you need a spare! If you enjoy chilling on the couch, I’ll be on your lap! I love relaxing on a good lap! I’m house-trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed, so all you have to do is come and get me. I can’t wait to meet you!
Breezy
Hi! I’m Breezy, an adult female cat. I have a fun personality and I love to talk. Overall, I’m pretty chill and I’ll be content both following you around the house and doing my own thing. I’m very lovable and enjoy cuddling. I’m a sweetheart! I get along well with other relaxed cats, but I might need some time to adjust to a dog. I’m also up to date on my shots, spayed, and house-trained. If you’re looking for an easy going cat who will love you lots, you found me!
Dally
Hey there! I’m Dally, and I’m the sweetest boy you’ll meet! I’m just a cute little love bug who enjoys giving hugs. I’ll hug you the moment you walk through the door! I’m well mannered, and I get along with everyone! Kids, dogs, cats, all of them! I’m super excited to find a family I can give all my love to! You really can’t say no to this face, can you? I’m so excited to meet you!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.