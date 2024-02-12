Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Eleanor, Breezy & Dally

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Eleanor

Hello! I’m Eleanor, an adult female cat who loves to cuddle. I’m a sweetie with a fun little sassy side. I’m a pretty girl who enjoys giving and getting attention. One cool thing about me is I have extra toes. You never know when you need a spare! If you enjoy chilling on the couch, I’ll be on your lap! I love relaxing on a good lap! I’m house-trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed, so all you have to do is come and get me. I can’t wait to meet you!

Breezy

Hi! I’m Breezy, an adult female cat. I have a fun personality and I love to talk. Overall, I’m pretty chill and I’ll be content both following you around the house and doing my own thing. I’m very lovable and enjoy cuddling. I’m a sweetheart! I get along well with other relaxed cats, but I might need some time to adjust to a dog. I’m also up to date on my shots, spayed, and house-trained. If you’re looking for an easy going cat who will love you lots, you found me!

Dally

Hey there! I’m Dally, and I’m the sweetest boy you’ll meet! I’m just a cute little love bug who enjoys giving hugs. I’ll hug you the moment you walk through the door! I’m well mannered, and I get along with everyone! Kids, dogs, cats, all of them! I’m super excited to find a family I can give all my love to! You really can’t say no to this face, can you? I’m so excited to meet you!

