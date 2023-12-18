Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ella & Vinnie

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Ella
Hi there! I’m Ella, a 3-year-old female cat. I came in as a stray after being trapped on Wilkes Street, and no one came to get me. So now I’m looking for my forever home. I’m a kind girl who loves to cuddle and get lots of attention. I’m on the smaller side, and as you can see, I’m very pretty! I think my markings make me look pretty cool! I’m house trained and ready to get acquainted with my new home! After my time fending for myself for a while, I’m really excited to find a loving home to relax in. I can’t wait to meet you!
Vinnie
Hello! I’m Vinnie, a 7-year-old male cat. I’m a pretty boy who is very active. I’m completely deaf, so I must be an indoor cat for my safety. However, I do enjoy walks outside on a harness! Since I can’t hear myself, sometimes I can be quite loud. My meows get pretty noisy when I’m looking for you or want something. I’m a smart boy who loves to explore my surroundings. I like to keep busy, but I also love getting petted by my people. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to move in! I get along great with kids and female cats, but I’m quite scared of dogs. I’m a very fun cat who is sure to bring joy to your life!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.