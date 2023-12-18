Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ella & Vinnie

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Ella

Hi there! I’m Ella, a 3-year-old female cat. I came in as a stray after being trapped on Wilkes Street, and no one came to get me. So now I’m looking for my forever home. I’m a kind girl who loves to cuddle and get lots of attention. I’m on the smaller side, and as you can see, I’m very pretty! I think my markings make me look pretty cool! I’m house trained and ready to get acquainted with my new home! After my time fending for myself for a while, I’m really excited to find a loving home to relax in. I can’t wait to meet you!

Vinnie

Hello! I’m Vinnie, a 7-year-old male cat. I’m a pretty boy who is very active. I’m completely deaf, so I must be an indoor cat for my safety. However, I do enjoy walks outside on a harness! Since I can’t hear myself, sometimes I can be quite loud. My meows get pretty noisy when I’m looking for you or want something. I’m a smart boy who loves to explore my surroundings. I like to keep busy, but I also love getting petted by my people. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to move in! I get along great with kids and female cats, but I’m quite scared of dogs. I’m a very fun cat who is sure to bring joy to your life!

