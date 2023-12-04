Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ellie, Poppy & Felicity

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Ellie

Hi there! I’m Ellie, a 5 or 6-year-old female tabby cat. I’m the sweetest girl who loves to cuddle and be petted. I’m a talker, and would love to tell you all about my day as soon as I greet you home from work. I’m very playful and love to explore my surroundings. I also love my head scratched and will definitely rub my head on your legs. I can co-exist with other cats but I don’t enjoy being around them after awhile. Therefore, I’ll need a big enough space if there are other cats in the home so I don’t start getting annoyed by them. I might be better as the only cat in a home. I’ve also adjusted to dogs being around my kennel, so I might adjust to a dog in the house after some time. I do well with kids, and I’m house-trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed. I’m a really cool cat with a lot of personality and I can’t wait to get to know you!

Poppy

Hello! I’m Poppy, a young adult female cat. I’m a very sweet and affectionate girl who loves to cuddle with my people and shower them with love. I love to explore my surroundings and enjoy looking out the window. After my adventuring, I’ll snuggle right back up on your lap. I love people so much, I want them all to myself. I would definitely prefer to be the only animal in the home, but I’ll be sure to keep you entertained! I’m house-trained, and my shots are up to date, and I’m also spayed. I’m ready to move in today! You really can’t resist my adorable green eyes, can you? I can’t wait to meet you!

Felicity

Hey! I’m Felicity, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m a very kind gal who loves to play and talk! I am quite vocal, as I enjoy sharing my thoughts and opinions. I’m pretty independent as well, so as much as I enjoy being around my people, I’m also content entertaining myself. Give me a cardboard scratcher and I’ll be happy! I cared for a few kittens that weren’t mine, and now I’m ready to find my forever home! I’m house-trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed. I might adjust to a dog in the home, but I haven’t been tested with cats yet. I’m a sweet, pretty, and playful girl who is so excited to see you soon!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.