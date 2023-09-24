Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Emblem, Phineas & Ferb

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Emblem

Hi! I’m Emblem, an adult female cat. I’m somewhere around 2 to 3-years-old. I’m known to have a bit of cattitude that I think makes me fun and interesting to have around! I have a good amount of spunk, but I’m also very loving and sweet. I enjoy affection, but only when I want it, and I’ll let you know when I want to be left alone. I’m an independent gal, but as long as I have my space I might do ok with another cat, and I don’t mind dogs too much. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to go as soon as you get here! When are you coming to see me?

Phineas & Ferb

Howdy! We’re Phineas (left) and Ferb (right), two male kittens who are just over two months old. We love to play together, and we enjoy exploring. There’s so much to see and experience! Just as much as we love playing, we love to take naps. Play hard, nap hard! We’re also very cuddly and love to snuggle up to people. At our young ages, we’ll adjust nicely to the other furry family members you have at home. If you’re looking for a sweet, playful, adorable kitten, look no further! Both of us fit the bill! We can’t wait to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.