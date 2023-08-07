Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Frankie, Meadow & Honey

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Frankie

Hi there! I’m Frankie, a 4-year-old male shepherd breed who is so excited to find my forever home. I’m a shy boy who’s super sweet and gentle. I’m kennel trained, housebroken, neutered, and current on my 5-way shots, which makes me a pretty ideal housemate. I love kids and do well with other dogs, however, cats aren’t my favorite. One of my favorite things to do in the warmer months is play with the hose water! I’m very treat motivated, which makes me very trainable. I had to be surrendered by my last family after they had a new human baby, and that baby turned out to have allergies. Since my dad said he couldn’t give the baby back, here I am looking for my new family to give all my love to! I can’t wait to meet you.

Meadow

Howdy! I’m Meadow, a 9-month-old female German Shepherd and Husky mix. Don’t I look so cute catching a treat? I’m a big fan of other dogs, so I would be happiest in a home with another pup! I also love kids, but I do play a little rough for little ones. Just like my friend Frankie, I’m not a fan of cats, but other than that I’m the sweetest girl who loves everyone! I’m microchipped, kennel trained, house trained, spayed, and current on all my shots. Plus, I’m good on a leash and know my basic commands. If you’re looking for a loyal sweetie, look no further. I’m so excited to get to know you!

Honey

Hello! I’m Honey, a 6-year-old female tortoiseshell domestic shorthair cat. I’m a sweetheart who would do well in a house with cats, dogs, or kids. However, I can be a bit picky with which cats I want to live with. Unfortunately, I ended up at the shelter after my previous owner passed away. Now I’m looking for a new family to give my love to. And since I’m so lovable, I wouldn’t complain if I get cuddled a lot. I’m spayed and litter box trained, so I’m ready to move in! I’m looking forward to meeting you!

