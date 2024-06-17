Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Fred, Kali & Emerson

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Fred

Hi! I’m Fred, an adult male dog who has a heart of gold. I’m a sweet gentle boy who loves people. I’m a kind fella who came to Red Desert knowing a lot about living outside and not quite as much about living inside a home. That means I’m still adjusting to the routines of living inside a home, but I’m keen to learn. Good thing I’m a smart boy! I’m house-trained, up to date on my shots, and neutered. I have been learning how to walk on the leash and I’m getting better every day! I can be a little picky about my fellow dog housemates, and I prefer dogs my size or smaller who don’t have a dominant personality. I can’t wait to join your family and start journeying through life with you! See you soon!

Kali

Hello! I’m Kali, a 2-year-old female brindle-colored pup. I’m a big, squishy, snack-loving girl with a massive heart. I’m a sweet quirky gal who loves my people! I would be content getting pets and scratches all day as I lean against your legs. I get along well with other dogs, and I’m also house-trained, up to date on my shots, and spayed. Some of my favorite activities are taking leisurely walks around the neighborhood, lounging on the couch, and sharing snacks with my family! I’m the friendliest girl who can’t wait to get out of here and get settled in my new loving home. I’m so excited to meet you!

Emerson

Hi there! I’m Emerson, an adult male dog. I’m a small boy but I’m full of love and energy! Every room lights up when I walk in because no one can resist my cute little face, my perky ears, and my never-ending tail wagging! I love people and I get along well with other dogs my size, but I don’t like interacting with bigger dogs as much. I’m also not a fan of cats so I need to be in a home without any felines. Some might call me picky but I think I’m just discerning with my time and energy. I have a thirst for adventure of love going on walks and seeing new things. I’m up to date on my shots, neutered, and my manners are top notch! I can’t wait to see you soon! I’ll be the small boy bouncing around in excitement!

