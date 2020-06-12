Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Freedom, Sassy, & Al

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Freedom Hi there! I’m Freedom, a two-year-old female cat. I have a lot of personality! I have a spunky attitude which makes me a lot of fun. I would prefer a home with no dogs, but I might not mind another cat. Female. If you’re looking for a sweet and lively cat to fill your days with more joy, I’m your girl!

Sassy Advertisement - Story continues below... Hey! I’m Sassy, a two-year-old female cat. Contrary to my name, I’m a sweetheart. I’m very friendly and I love both giving and receiving love and attention. I even give love bites! And since I’m so sweet, I get along well with other cats. I really can’t wait to meet you!

Al Hello! I’m Al, a one-year-old male cat. I’m a little shy, but I’m a very sweet boy. I just need a bit of time to warm up and we’ll be the best of friends! I’m not sure how I feel about dogs yet, but I like other cats and get along with them quite well. I’m already excited to make myself at home with my new family!

