Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Freedom, Zelda, & Zoey

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Freedom Hi there! I’m Freedom, a one-year-old female cat. I’m a sweet girl who loves her independence. I’m good with just hanging out by myself with an occasional cuddle from my people, of course. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m not the best with dogs or other cats. I’m just too independent for that. I’m just a sweetheart who can’t wait to meet you!

Zelda Advertisement - Story continues below... Hello! I’m Zelda, a one-year-old female cat. I’m an absolute sweetheart but I’m a little shy. I just need some time to get comfortable around my people. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I get along great with other cats, but I haven’t spent much time around dogs or kids so I don’t know how well I do around them. If you’re looking for a sweet girl to have around the house, I’m your gal!

Zoey Hey! I’m Zoey, a 7-year-old female cat. I’m an adorable sweetie who has a lot of love to give. Though I don’t know how I do with dogs or kids, I get along really well with other cats. I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m super nice and friendly and I am already so thrilled to meet my new family!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!