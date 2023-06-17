Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Gerald, Misty & Mini Me

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Gerald

Howdy! I’m Gerald, a two to three-year-old male cat. I’m a super chill guy and I’m very, very sweet. I’m happy shadowing you around the house collecting pats and head scratches. If you’re looking for a social kitty, I’m the dude for you. That doesn’t mean I’m not also content hanging out in front of a window by myself, because I love that too! I’m all up to date on my shots, and I’m neutered. I also do well with other animals! I’m easy going and I think I’ll be a great fit for you! I can’t wait to meet you!

Misty

Hi! I’m Misty, a two-year-old female cat. If you couldn’t tell from my pictures, I’m very photogenic. I can be quite spunky but I’m very sweet. I love both hanging out by myself and receiving lots of attention. My vaccinations are all up to date and I’m spayed. I’m a very friendly and affectionate girl with a fun and playful side. I love my humans and I can’t wait to give that love to you!

Mini Me

Hey there! I’m Mini Me, a 10-month-old female cat. I started living at the humane society when I was just a few weeks old so I’m very ready to find my very own home and family. I’m a little shy and timid at first but I’m very sweet. Once I trust you, I’m super affectionate and curious, and I love to play. My vaccinations are up to date and I’m house trained. I can be quite fun and I’m sure to make you laugh. I think we’re going to be great friends!

