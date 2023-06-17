Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Gerald, Misty & Mini Me

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Gerald
Howdy! I’m Gerald, a two to three-year-old male cat. I’m a super chill guy and I’m very, very sweet. I’m happy shadowing you around the house collecting pats and head scratches. If you’re looking for a social kitty, I’m the dude for you. That doesn’t mean I’m not also content hanging out in front of a window by myself, because I love that too! I’m all up to date on my shots, and I’m neutered. I also do well with other animals! I’m easy going and I think I’ll be a great fit for you! I can’t wait to meet you!
Misty
Hi! I’m Misty, a two-year-old female cat. If you couldn’t tell from my pictures, I’m very photogenic. I can be quite spunky but I’m very sweet. I love both hanging out by myself and receiving lots of attention. My vaccinations are all up to date and I’m spayed. I’m a very friendly and affectionate girl with a fun and playful side. I love my humans and I can’t wait to give that love to you!
Mini Me
Hey there! I’m Mini Me, a 10-month-old female cat. I started living at the humane society when I was just a few weeks old so I’m very ready to find my very own home and family. I’m a little shy and timid at first but I’m very sweet. Once I trust you, I’m super affectionate and curious, and I love to play. My vaccinations are up to date and I’m house trained. I can be quite fun and I’m sure to make you laugh. I think we’re going to be great friends!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.