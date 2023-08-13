Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Grizz, Cappuccino & Jasmine

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Grizz

Hi there! I’m Grizz, a 5 to 6-month-old male cat. I’m super sweet and friendly, so I’m sure to warm up to you quickly! And I definitely enjoy posing for photos. I do well with other cats and I even don’t mind dogs! I love to explore my surroundings and am very fascinated with new things. I’m super cute and kind, and if you’re looking for a kitty to join your family, then I think I’d make a great fit. We’re gonna be the best of friends!

Cappuccino

Hello, I’m Cappuccino! I’m a 5-month-old female kitty. I love other cats and even get along fine with dogs. I’m a bit of a scaredy cat when first meeting new people, but if you’re sweet to me I’ll start to open up more. I’m just a little shy. One of my favorite things about myself is my fuzzy ears. I think they make me look quite cute! I’m a very sweet girl who just wants to find her forever home. Are you coming to meet me?

Jasmine

Hey there! I’m Jasmine, a female cat. I’m somewhere around 5 to 6 months old and I’ve still got my kitten-like instinct to explore everything. I’m quite social and meeting new people is a breeze for me! I’m a sweetheart who is happy to accept any and all pets and cuddles. I get along great with cats and dogs, so I’m basically ready to move in no matter who else you have living at home. I can’t wait to see you soon!

