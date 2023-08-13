Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Grizz, Cappuccino & Jasmine

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Grizz
Hi there! I’m Grizz, a 5 to 6-month-old male cat. I’m super sweet and friendly, so I’m sure to warm up to you quickly! And I definitely enjoy posing for photos. I do well with other cats and I even don’t mind dogs! I love to explore my surroundings and am very fascinated with new things. I’m super cute and kind, and if you’re looking for a kitty to join your family, then I think I’d make a great fit. We’re gonna be the best of friends!
Cappuccino
Hello, I’m Cappuccino! I’m a 5-month-old female kitty. I love other cats and even get along fine with dogs. I’m a bit of a scaredy cat when first meeting new people, but if you’re sweet to me I’ll start to open up more. I’m just a little shy. One of my favorite things about myself is my fuzzy ears. I think they make me look quite cute! I’m a very sweet girl who just wants to find her forever home. Are you coming to meet me?
Jasmine
Hey there! I’m Jasmine, a female cat. I’m somewhere around 5 to 6 months old and I’ve still got my kitten-like instinct to explore everything. I’m quite social and meeting new people is a breeze for me! I’m a sweetheart who is happy to accept any and all pets and cuddles. I get along great with cats and dogs, so I’m basically ready to move in no matter who else you have living at home. I can’t wait to see you soon!
Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.