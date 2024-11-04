Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Grizz, Kumo & Destiny

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Grizz

Hello! I’m Grizz, a sweet 2-year-old good boy! I’m the friendliest fella who loves to love! I’m super affectionate and give lots of cuddles. You can count on me to be the gentlest pup at the dog park! I’m also curious and am always up for an adventure! I think I’m a real joy to be around, and I’m sure to put a smile on your face. I’m truly a happy-go-lucky kind of dog, and I’m quite playful! My manners are top notch and I’m very smart, which means you could teach me all sorts of tricks! I get along well with other dogs but I do seem to prefer girl dogs more than other boys. If you’re looking for a sweet loyal boy to bring tons of laughs and cuddles into your life, look no further! I’m so excited to meet you!

Kumo

Hi there! I’m Kumo, a male Bernedoodle mix. I’m around 3-4 years old, and I’m a big boy! I have lots of energy and love to play! As you can see from my photo, I love any and all toys and I don’t like to limit myself to just one toy at a time. Some of my favorite things include chewing on a squeaky toy, chasing a ball, and running and roaming—I’m not picky with how I play, I just like to play! I’m also a sweet and cuddly boy and will give you so much love! Since I’m around 90 pounds and will sometimes jump up on people when I’m super happy and excited, I would do better in a home with older kids. I also have a sensitive stomach and will need to be on a lamb or pork diet, and I may need to visit the vet if I have a flare up from food sensitivities. I get along well with other dogs and would love to have a pal to play with. I would really thrive in an active home that can keep up with my zest for life! If you’re ready for adventuring and you can’t resist my adorable scruff and happy smile, then come and get me! I’m so excited to meet you soon!

Destiny

Hey! I’m Destiny, the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. I’m around 2-3 years old and I’m full of love and kindness. Words I would use to describe myself include sweet, friendly, gentle, a little shy, and mellow. I would make a great companion for quiet walks through the neighborhood or cuddling up with you for a cozy day in. The weather is really cooling off and you’re going to need a cuddle buddy! I’m a smart girl, and that makes me quite brave and curious. Even though I’m shy, I think when I’m in a loving home I’ll be able to really open up and allow my sweet and fun personality to shine. I can be a bit picky with which dogs I decide to befriend so I’ll need a meet and greet to be sure I get along with any furry ones you already have. If you’re looking for a calm, peaceful, gentle spirit to spend your days with, well, you found your girl. I hope to see you really soon! I’m so excited to find my forever home!

