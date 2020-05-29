Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Hazel, Abby, & Hot Rod

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Hazel Hello! Hazel, a young adult female cat. I’m a little shy but I’m very sweet and I love being petted. I get along with some cats but I’d be better as an only kitty. I’m spayed and have had some of my shots. I’m a pretty chill gal who is content with just hanging out and lazing around the house. However, if you want to give me cuddles I wouldn’t be opposed. I’m just a cute little kitty looking for her forever home. Are you coming to meet me?

Abby Advertisement - Story continues below... Hey! I’m Abby, a one-year-old female Rottweiler mix. I’m a sweet girl who loves people and cuddles. I came in as a stray so not a lot is known about my history, but everyone who meets me knows I’m a sweetheart. I’m a fan of attention and receiving lots of loves. I’m good with other dogs and I appear to be good with cats. I’m just a kind pup looking for my new family, and I really hope it’s you!

Hot Rod Hi y’all! I’m Hot Rod, a one-year-old male cattle dog/Border Collie mix. I was transferred all the way here from Texas all in hopes of meeting you! I’m super sweet and playful, and I love people! Everyone is my friend! I’m still young and I need some work on my manners, but if you just take some time with me I’ll pick them right up! I’m a smart fella. I’m just a sweet happy guy who just wants to give you all my love! I am so excited to meet you!

