Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jack, Luna & Norma Jean

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Jack

Hello! I’m Jack, an 8-month-old male doodle. I’m a very sweet and loyal boy who loves to play. I’m a shaggy boy and I’m super cute. I get along with everyone and I love kids, other dogs, and cats! I would make a great family dog. I love being outside and exploring, and I’m great at listening when I’m called. I’m current on all my shots and will come with a coupon to help with the cost of neutering. I love my toys and have a lot of energy. No matter the size of your family, I’m sure to make the perfect addition. I can’t wait to meet you!

Luna

Hi there! I’m Luna, a 5-year-old female shepherd and Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. I’m a sweet girl who can be quite active. I’m pretty skilled and know my “sit”, “down”, and “shake” commands. Just look at me shake hands! I do well with kids and other dogs. I don’t have much experience with cats, but the shelter can cat test me if you have a feline family member. I’m a very well-mannered girl who can’t to meet my new family!

Norma Jean

Howdy! I’m Norma Jean, a 3-year-old female Treeing Walker Coonhound. I’m the sweetest girl who loves to give cuddles and love! I’m good with other dogs and I love my people! I’m excitable when I meet people but that’s just because I’m so happy to see you. I can’t wait to meet you soon! I’m sure to win you over with my big puppy dog eyes and floppy ears.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.