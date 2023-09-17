Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jack, Luna & Norma Jean

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Jack

Hello! I’m Jack, an 8-month-old male doodle. I’m a very sweet and loyal boy who loves to play. I’m a shaggy boy and I’m super cute. I get along with everyone and I love kids, other dogs, and cats! I would make a great family dog. I love being outside and exploring, and I’m great at listening when I’m called. I’m current on all my shots and will come with a coupon to help with the cost of neutering. I love my toys and have a lot of energy. No matter the size of your family, I’m sure to make the perfect addition. I can’t wait to meet you!

Luna

Hi there! I’m Luna, a 5-year-old female shepherd and Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. I’m a sweet girl who can be quite active. I’m pretty skilled and know my “sit”, “down”, and “shake” commands. Just look at me shake hands! I do well with kids and other dogs. I don’t have much experience with cats, but the shelter can cat test me if you have a feline family member. I’m a very well-mannered girl who can’t to meet my new family!

Norma Jean

Howdy! I’m Norma Jean, a 3-year-old female Treeing Walker Coonhound. I’m the sweetest girl who loves to give cuddles and love! I’m good with other dogs and I love my people! I’m excitable when I meet people but that’s just because I’m so happy to see you. I can’t wait to meet you soon! I’m sure to win you over with my big puppy dog eyes and floppy ears.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

