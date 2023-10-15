Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Jessie, Annie & Oakley

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Jessie

Hi there! I’m Jessie, a male kitten with a very playful personality. I’m very sweet and friendly and I love meeting new people! As sweet as I am, I also have a fun feisty side. I hope you don’t mind me ruling over our home! I’m very adventurous and I would love a family who would play around with me. After playing hard, I love nothing more than cuddling up as I recharge. I’m up to date on my vaccinations and I get along great with other cats and I do well with dogs and kids. I can’t wait to meet you!

Annie

Hello! I’m Annie, a female kitten who is ready to find my new family! I’m the sweetest girl who is always ready to give cuddles. I’m a cutie pie who loves to play with the other kittens here. I’m energetic and enjoy lots of attention. I’m up to date on my shots and I get along with everyone! I’m a very curious girl who is so excited to see you!

Oakley

Hi! I’m Oakley, a female kitten who will be sure to bring lots of joy and love into your life. I’m a little more reserved than my friends who you already met, but once I warm up I’m very sweet and loving. I’m quite independent and can enjoy myself playing on my own or with others. I’m very fun and love to chase after toys. When I feel comfortable around you I enjoy giving loves and being snuggled. I’m so excited to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.