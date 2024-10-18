Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: June, Missy & Squeaks

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

June

Hello! I’m June, a 3-year-old female kitty who is looking for my forever home. I came into the shelter as a stray, and I had a whole litter of kittens. Now, all my babies have been adopted out and I’m still here waiting for my turn to find my new family. I still need to be spayed but I’m housebroken, and I’m a very friendly cat. I’m a sweet girl who loves affection from my people. I have long pretty hair and just the cutest little face. I’m still young so I have a lot of life left to live, and I hope it’s with you! I can’t wait to see you soon!

Missy

Hi there! I’m Missy, a 1-year-old mixed breed girl who really can’t wait to find my forever home. I’ve been here at the shelter since July, and that’s a long time to be without a loving family and a house and yard of my own. It also makes me the longest resident here at the Green River Animal Shelter. I already spent the whole summer here, and I’m really hoping to spend the colder months all cozy with you in our home. I came to the shelter after being found on Blue Rim road and no one came to get me. Since being here at the shelter with the friendly staff and volunteers, my personality has really blossomed. I was spayed two months ago, and that has really helped me calm down and allowed my personality to show more. I’ve become much more outgoing, my manners have improved, and I’m even starting to like other dogs a bit more. However, I will still need to meet any other pups you have at home before I can join the family. I love to play and will fetch a tennis ball for as long as you want to throw it! I also love stuffed toys, and I don’t even chew them up! I take very good care of them and will cherish them all. I also love the water and could splash around in it four hours!

While I’ve come into my personality more over the months I’ve been at the shelter, it’s not very healthy for doggies to live in shelters for extended periods of time. That’s why I’m very keen to get out of here so I can thrive and live my life to the fullest. Even if you can’t adopt me forever, I would love to hang out with you as a foster pup until I can find a family of my own. I’m really the cutest most sweetest girl who is just looking for someone to give me a chance. I promise to give you all of my love and be the best friend you’ve ever had!

Squeaks

Hey! I’m Squeaks, a 6-year-old female cat. If you’re wondering how I got my name, you’d find out immediately upon meeting me. I make the cutest little squeak sound for a meow. I’m a very friendly girl who loves to be petted and cuddled. I would make the perfect lap warmer for the coming winter! My stay at the shelter started after I was found on Jensen Street living at a residence that some people moved out of. The neighbors weren’t sure if I was left behind or if I took up residence at the empty house, and I’m not confirming or denying because I’m just focused on the future! I’m a very loving girl who just wants to find some nice people to spend my days with. If you’re looking for a friendly cat who likes to snuggle, you found me! Now you just have to come and get me!

