Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Juniper, Ella & Arthur

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Juniper
Hello! I’m Juniper, a 1-year-old female pup. I’m a very sweet girl who can be a bit shy, but if you give me some time and lots of love, I’ll warm up pretty quick! I was surrendered to the shelter in October and now I’m just really ready to find a family who will stick by my side the way I’ll stick by you. If you’re looking for a gentle and loving girl, I would be the perfect fit for you. Thanksgiving is all about family, right? I would love to have a family before the holiday comes. Are you coming to meet me?
Ella
Hi there! I’m Ella, a 1-year-old female pooch. I’m energetic and fun, and I love people! I can be a bit dog selective so I’ll have to have a meet and greet with any furry pals you already have before I can join the fam. I haven’t had the best life up until this point, so I’m really hoping I can find a home and family that will give me all the love I’ve been looking for. I’m such a good girl and I think I deserve to live a good life. If you’re looking for a pal who will love you endlessly, and share some of that turkey you’re going to have this week, look no further! I can’t wait to see you soon!
Arthur
Hey! I’m Arthur, a 1-year-old male orange kitty. I’m a sweet fella who loves to lounge around. I also love a good hearty meal, almost as much as I love lazing about. I’m a very chill guy who just likes to be in the comfort of a warm bed. Or window. Or couch. I’m not really picky where I rest my head, I just hope it’s at home with my new loving family. Just like those pooches above, I too would love to help you finish off your turkey this week. I’m just a sweet gentle boy who will surely bring some joy into your life. Give me a chance, I promise you won’t regret it!
